PHOTO GALLERY: Latta Boys Fall To Hannah-Pamplico

The Latta Vikings lost 47-37 to the visiting Hannah-Pamplico Raiders in varsity basketball action played in Latta on Tuesday, November 30.

The Vikings controlled the opening tip-off and led 9-6 after a low-scoring first period of play.

Latta continued to hold the lead until 2:49 remaining in the first half when Hannah-Pamplico knotted the score.

The Raiders built a 21-12 lead by halftime.

After 3 periods of play, the visiting Raiders were up 38-19.

In the third period of play, Latta committed only 1 foul while Hannah-Pamplico committed 6 fouls.

Latta will travel to Hannah-Pamplico on Friday, December 3, for an 8:00 p.m. game.

Support your team.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

Click once on a photo to bring it into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.

















