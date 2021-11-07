CLIO—Dr. Marilynn Hayes McLeod peacefully passed away on October 28, 2021, with her children by her side. Dr. McLeod, 97, was a mother, grandmother, aunt, and devoted Christian who loved her church and church family.

Marilynn was a 74-year resident of Clio. She was born near Lake View in the Kemper community on January 2, 1924. She was the only child of Cary and Benna Price Hayes. She married Charles E. McLeod in 1947. They had two children, Cary McLeod (Elizabeth) and Mary Thomas (Ken). She was blessed with three grandsons, Hayes McLeod, Haydn Thomas, and Ian Thomas, of the North Myrtle Beach area and several nieces and nephews, whom she adored. Marilynn was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. McLeod, who passed away in 2007, after 59 years of marriage.

Marilynn was a woman of many talents who loved to paint and play the piano. Marilynn had a passion for traveling, visiting all states of the U.S. and all but one continent. Most of her life was spent in her chosen career of education. Dr. McLeod began her education at Coker College and earned her BA in Elementary Education from Furman University, a Master of Education (1952) and Doctorate in Administration (1986) from the University of South Carolina.

She authored The History of Education in Marlboro County 1737-1895.

Her career began at Hamer-Kentyre School (1944-45) and continued at Bennettsville City School and Clio Elementary School. She was an Associate Professor of elementary education at St. Andrews Presbyterian College, reading supervisor in Marlboro County, instructor at USC-Florence, principal at Marlboro County Child Development Center, assistant principal at Bennettsville High School, and Marlboro County High School. Marlboro County Educators Association named her Educator of the Year in 1983. After her retirement, she served on the Marlboro County Board of Education for District 8.

Growing up on a farm, she developed a love and understanding of its value and importance as she lived through the depression. She continued her family’s heritage by keeping the farms active and productive.

Marilynn was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church for 74 years. She enjoyed playing the piano for the Men’s Bible Class for many years. She served on the Clio Trinity United Methodist Church Administrative Board, the Pastor-Parrish Relations Committee, trustee at Trinity United Methodist Church, and represented the church as a lay leader to the church.

During her life, Marilynn served as a Trustee of Epworth Children’s Home for 8 years and during this time was Chairman of Epworth Personnel Committee. She was a member of the Trinity Wesleyan Circle, International Reading Association, S.C. Education Association, Marlboro County Education Association, Pee Dee International Reading Association, Marlborough Historical Society, Marlboro Arts Council, Marlboro County Association for Mental Retardation, Clio Woman’s Club, Palmetto Book Club, Society of International Outstanding Women Educators, Golden Key Honor Society, and Delta Kappa Gamma. She also served as a board member of Hospice of Marlboro County.

Reading the newspapers, especially the financial news, was a favorite thing with scissors in hand to cut out and share her favorite articles (which were many). She will be remembered by her family and friends as a loving and caring mother and grandmother with a quick wit and wonderful stories.

The McLeod family would like to thank Judy Exter, her caregiver, and the staff at River Park Assisted Living in Little River, for the love, care, and support that was so graciously and kindly shown to Marilynn.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Trinity United Methodist Church Building Fund, P.O Box 156, Clio, SC 29525.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Clio with burial following at Hebron Cemetery in Clio. The family will receive friends at the church at 1:00 p.m., one hour prior to the service.

On-line condolences may be made to www.bfhbennettsville.com.

Burroughs Funeral Home of Bennettsville, SC is honored to assist the McLeod family.