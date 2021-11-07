DEATH NOTICES:

Ellis Junior Grice, 63, departed this life on Sunday, October 24, 2021. A service to celebrate his life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Leitner Funeral Home with burial to follow in Hillcrest Cemetery in Mullins. A public viewing will be held from 1:00-6:00 p.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021, at Leitner Funeral Home. The family will receive friends and relatives at 413 Coates Street Dillon, SC 29536. The professionals of Leitner Funeral Home are assisting the family.

Edward H. Jackson died on Friday, October 29, 2021 in Richland County, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

Graveside Service for Charlie Donaldson is scheduled for Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Resthaven Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. Mr. Donaldson died on October 28, 2021 in Florence, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

Funeral service for Kaisha Greer Harris on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at New St. Mark Baptist Church in Dillon, SC. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Ms. Harris died on October 28, 2021 in Dillon County, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

Memorial Service for Sharon E. Cade will be Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Samuel Bartell Memorial Chapel at 1309 East Calhoun Street, Dillon, SC. Ms. Cade died on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

Reverend David Eugene Fulmer, age 82, passed away October 31, 2021 at the Mullins Nursing Cetner. Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, November 4, 2021, in Bethesda Southern Methodist Chuch in the Oak Grove Community of Latta with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:30-3:00 p.m. in the church prior to the service. Kannaday Funeral Home is assisting the family.