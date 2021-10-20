Help For Veterans Health Fair Is Thursday, October 21st

The Help For Veterans, Inc. Annual Health Fair will be held on Thursday, October 21 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the City of Dillon Wellness Center, 1647 Commerce Drive, Dillon.

The event is FREE to Dillon County Veterans and their families.

Masks are strongly recommended, but not required. Free masks and hand sanitizer will be available at the event.

There will be various vendors, health screenings, information, and more. Goody bags will be given to the first 100 people. Door prizes will be given away, but one must be present to win.

A free chicken bog meal, prepared by Donnie and Randy Grimsley, will be held at the Health Fair and will be available to eat-in or carry-out.

Palmetto Leadership Dillon County will be assisting the Help For Veterans, Inc. group with the event.

The following vendors will be participating:

CareSouth Carolina—Free health screenings such as cholesterol, blood sugar, blood pressure, body mass including the health education materials for each screening. Also materials on CareSouth Carolina with a wide range of services the Community Development Staff can provide to the veteran population.

Agape Care—Hospice education, blood pressure checks, giveaway of promo items

Southeastern Wound Healing Center—Information on wound care

McLeod Health Dillon—Blood pressure screening, other to be determined

Vocational Rehabilitation—Brochures

Pee Dee Coalition—Hygiene products, pamphlets

Service Member Family Care—Veteran administration qualification for health benefits, housing, or pension

Florence Visiting Nurses—Blood pressure screenings, home health pamphlets, and other promotional items

Eastern Carolina Housing Organization (ECHO)—Program brochures, personal hygiene bags, and contact information

UNC Southeastern—Promotional items such as pens

Tender Care Home Health Care—Brochures, blood pressure screenings, literature

Housing Authority of Florence—Information on the VASH program

Anderson Brothers Bank—Promotional items and information

SC Thrive—Intake of SNAP/Medicaid Applications and other resources (information) that can help with the physical, mental, and financial stability to lives

Dillon County DSS—Applications and information about the SNAP Program, Foster Care Licensing Information

Leitner Funeral Home—Information

Dillon County Health Initiative— Promotional items

Trinity Behavioral Care—Information

S.C. Works—Information on employment

Dillon Community Pharmacy—Information

American Legion/VFW—Information

Dillon County Voter Registration—Information on voting

Help For Veterans—Masks, hand sanitizers, shields

City of Dillon Wellness Center-Information

Dillon County Long Term Recovery Group

The Dillon Herald newspaper

Anyone wishing to apply to be a vendor/exhibitor at the health fair may contact Johnnie Daniels at [email protected] com or 843-230-4653.

Vendors must be pre-registered and be accepted to participate in the event.