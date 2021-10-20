Help For Veterans Health Fair Is Thursday, October 21st

The Help For Veterans, Inc. Annual Health Fair will be held on Thursday, October 21 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the City of Dillon Wellness Center, 1647 Commerce Drive, Dillon.
The event is FREE to Dillon County Veterans and their families.
Masks are strongly recommended, but not required. Free masks and hand sanitizer will be available at the event.
There will be various vendors, health screenings, information, and more. Goody bags will be given to the first 100 people. Door prizes will be given away, but one must be present to win.
A free chicken bog meal, prepared by Donnie and Randy Grimsley, will be held at the Health Fair and will be available to eat-in or carry-out.
Palmetto Leadership Dillon County will be assisting the Help For Veterans, Inc. group with the event.
The following vendors will be participating:
CareSouth Carolina—Free health screenings such as cholesterol, blood sugar, blood pressure, body mass including the health education materials for each screening. Also materials on CareSouth Carolina with a wide range of services the Community Development Staff can provide to the veteran population.
Agape Care—Hospice education, blood pressure checks, giveaway of promo items
Southeastern Wound Healing Center—Information on wound care
McLeod Health Dillon—Blood pressure screening, other to be determined
Vocational Rehabilitation—Brochures
Pee Dee Coalition—Hygiene products, pamphlets
Service Member Family Care—Veteran administration qualification for health benefits, housing, or pension
Florence Visiting Nurses—Blood pressure screenings, home health pamphlets, and other promotional items
Eastern Carolina Housing Organization (ECHO)—Program brochures, personal hygiene bags, and contact information
UNC Southeastern—Promotional items such as pens
Tender Care Home Health Care—Brochures, blood pressure screenings, literature
Housing Authority of Florence—Information on the VASH program
Anderson Brothers Bank—Promotional items and information
SC Thrive—Intake of SNAP/Medicaid Applications and other resources (information) that can help with the physical, mental, and financial stability to lives
Dillon County DSS—Applications and information about the SNAP Program, Foster Care Licensing Information
Leitner Funeral Home—Information
Dillon County Health Initiative— Promotional items
Trinity Behavioral Care—Information
S.C. Works—Information on employment
Dillon Community Pharmacy—Information
American Legion/VFW—Information
Dillon County Voter Registration—Information on voting
Help For Veterans—Masks, hand sanitizers, shields
City of Dillon Wellness Center-Information
Dillon County Long Term Recovery Group
The Dillon Herald newspaper
Anyone wishing to apply to be a vendor/exhibitor at the health fair may contact Johnnie Daniels at [email protected] com or 843-230-4653.
Vendors must be pre-registered and be accepted to participate in the event.
