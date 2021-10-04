Registration Open for Schools Interested In DDSC’s Free Virtual Land Of Smiles Program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (Oct. 4, 2021) … Delta Dental of South Carolina’s Land of Smiles® program, known for reaching hundreds of elementary schools throughout South Carolina each year to teach grade-school children good dental health habits, is now available in a 15-minute virtual video format. Teachers, school nurses and principals interested in gaining access to the free online program on a date and time that works for their students can visit www.LandofSmilesProgram.org.

The virtual Land of Smiles® experience follows dynamic superhero Captain Super GrinSM, as he defeats his nemesis, Caz CavitySM, with a little help from his sidekicks, Terri Tooth FairySM and ToothpickSM. Throughout the adventure, students learn the importance of brushing teeth twice a day, flossing, eating healthy foods and visiting the dentist regularly.

The Land of Smiles® program will also include newly updated oral health curriculum that corresponds with the virtual experience, making learning about dental health even more fun for kids. The new program curriculum, available to schools in late October, adheres to National Health Education Standards, as well as health education standards specifically for South Carolina. The Grades K-2 curriculum features three lessons that can be taught as a unit or single lesson, classroom activities, coloring sheets, a daily brushing and flossing chart and take-home educational materials. The Grade 3 curriculum has many of the same features but in an advanced format, as well as two science experiments to demonstrate how cavities are formed and the importance of fluoride for strong teeth.

Delta Dental of South Carolina also offers free “smile bags” to schools for students who participate in the program. Each bag includes a toothbrush, toothpaste and dental floss to help students practice the good oral health habits they learn. Each school is responsible for distributing the bags to participating students who attend school in person or virtually.

Delta Dental of South Carolina launched its innovative virtual program in September 2020. Since then, more than 53,000 students from 188 schools in 41 South Carolina counties have participated in the engaging, age-appropriate online program either in the classroom or through partial or full-time virtual learning. Those interested in learning more or scheduling the program can visit www.LandofSmilesProgram.org.

Delta Dental of South Carolina is a trade name of Delta Dental of Missouri, a dental benefits provider and a 501(c)(4) non-profit organization, which operates in South Carolina under that name. It provides more than 335,000 members in South Carolina with access to affordable, high-quality dental care through group plans tailored to meet the needs of organizations of all sizes, from large corporations to small businesses with two or more employees. Delta Dental also offers dental benefit plans directly to individuals and families. The company proudly supports oral health initiatives, educational programs and charitable causes that help educate people about the importance of dental health and provide free dental care to those in need. It also created the South Carolina Dental Care Resource Guide to help individuals access information about low-cost and free dental care options in their area—available online at https://www.DeltaDentalSC.com/ResourceGuide1. To learn more about the company, visit www.DeltaDentalSC.com.