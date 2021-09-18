Dawn Ann Yutzy, age 48, of Latta, South Carolina, passed away on August 28th 2021 with her husband, Lyle at her side in Casper, Wyoming.

Dawn was born in Olympia, Washington to parents Bobbi (Keating) Roozeboom and Richard Keating. Dawn graduated from High School in Vernonia, OR in 1991.

Dawn had enough credits to receive her BS degree in some declared field of study but chose course work in the areas that interested her versus achieving a degree. Dawn wasn’t about a title; she was about learning and knowledge and was a very intelligent woman. Dawn received her WY real estate license in 2006 and excelled in that arena as well as providing Lyle the ok experience and understanding of home remodeling. Together they flipped several of their rental properties.

Many of you know, Dawn had her own set of rules. Her stubbornness, intelligence and morals often got in the way, and she did what was right versus ‘whatever it takes to stay in the game.’ Sometimes she just chose not to play.

In each of their homes, Dawn put a picture of Jesus and below it says, “When in doubt – look up.”

Dawn went on to achieve her mastery of life coaching credentials and was in the process of creating her own social media platform that focused on pure health and happiness for the masses. Dawn was knowledgeable and interested in self-sustainment. Please visit her website: purehealthandhappiness.com.

The couple’s most recent challenge was tackling the encroaching ‘jungle’ on their property in Latta. They were not accustomed to any other than arid and cold climates.

Dawn was very knowledgeable and interested in self-sustainment and together they had many plans for their property. Phase one was raising layer-chickens. Soon, there was an excess of eggs. Dawn began an egg ministry whereby through Union Baptist Church, she donated eggs those who needed them.

Dawn worked tenaciously to balance home, the needs of the boys and her own career secondary to Lyle’s.

Dawn would rant and rave, but always tried her best to teach the boys what right and wrong look like. Everyone always said Lyle had more patience, but that truly wasn’t the case. This past year, Dawn homeschooled their youngest which was rewarding for them both as Mark learned in new and different ways. Dawn carried the burdens of her family unselfishly.

Dawn and Lyle enjoyed many interests and hobbies together, generally around the outdoors. They backpacked, hunted and fished and beach-combed together and yet she was flexible enough to turn from “mountain girl” to comfortably attend a formal event. Lyle was always so proud to have her at his side.

The family is very grateful for the army of the worldwide prayer warriors throughout and now as everyone tries to accept Dawn’s passing as the will of God. Dawn will be severely missed by all who knew her.

The Celebration of Dawn’s life will be held at the Union Baptist Church, 7231 Old Ebenezer Road in Latta SC 29565 on September 25th, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Pastor Dean Parker will be officiating. You can see the live service by going to the Union Baptist Church Facebook® page and joining.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Union Baptist Church in Latta SC, 7231 Old Ebenezer Road, Latta, SC 29565.

Dawn is survived by her husband, Lyle Maynard Yutzy, of Latta, SC; her children, Shawn Ostrander (Mickell) of Billings, MT; Ezekiel and Mark Yutzy of Latta, SC; her siblings, Colleen Keating Ashley and Janet Keating Carroll of Alaska; Paula Roozeboom Sheen, John and Harold Roozeboom of Burns, OR; Michael Hall of La Pine, OR; Rich Yutzy of Lewiston, ID; and Jinja Yutzy of Kent, WA; Emma, Laura and Daniel Yutzy of Hutchinson, KS; her parents, Barbara Roozeboom of Rawlins WY, Jim Roozeboom of Burns OR; Sherry (Richard) George of Rio Rico, AZ; and Maynard (Jaynie) Yutzy of Hutchinson, KS; her grandmother, Phylis Roozeboom, of Eddieville, IA; and by her grandchildren, Tyler, Luke, and Casey Ostrander of Billings, MT. She is pre-deceased in death by her father, Richard Keating.

Dawn was an intensely vibrant person who deeply loved the Lord and her family. She was always willing to lend a helping hand to others.

Psalm 23 does a great job of describing the faith Dawn had: “The Lord is my Shepherd; I shall not want. He makes me lie down in green pastures; He leads me beside quite waters. He restores my soul; he guides me in the path of righteousness for his name’s sake. Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I fear no evil; for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff, they comfort me. Thou dost prepare a table for me in the presence of my enemies; thou hast anointed my head with oil; my cup overflows. Surely goodness and mercy will follow me all the days of my life. And I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.”