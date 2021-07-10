Local Veteran Receives Quilted Hug Of Gratitude

Terry Morris, a local veteran, received a Quilted Hug Of Gratitude, also known as a Quilt of Honor, from Gail Belmont, retired staff sgt. of the U.S. Army. She is the Executive Director of Quilts of Honor of Valley Springs, CA.

Morris received the quilt in recognition of his service and sacrifice for our nation.



Volunteers, who include wives, sisters and brothers, widows, and others who understand the sacrifice made by the veterans and their families, construct the quilts.

Morris is very honored to have received this very special recognition.

