Mount Calvary Baptist Church Presents ‘Rocky Railway’ VBS

For this year’s VBS, Mount Calvary Baptist Church presents “Rocky Railway,” a place where children learn how Jesus’ power can pull us through life’s ups and downs.

“Rocky Railway” is filled with incredible Bible-learning experiences kids see, hear, and touch. Sciency-Fun Gismos, team-building games, cool Bible songs, and active Bible lessons are just a few of the activities to help faith flow into real life. Following supper, children gather for an opening assembly where the Rocky Railway Kids perform praise songs, children learn about our mission project for the week, and meet some wacky Railway characters.

There are classes for ages 2-3 through youth with a senior adult ladies class. The 2-3 year olds explore at their own pace and level in a classroom all their own. Four year olds through fifth grade rotate through Rocky Railway visiting five different sites each day. The five rotations are Bible drama, KidVid Cinema, music and memory, games, and hands-on science experiments to reinforce the Bible truth of the night. Graded groups are based on the grade completed this past year in school. Youth meet upstairs in the Youth Room and are engaged in active Bible learning and games.

Each day the children will learn that Jesus’ power:

Day 1-Helps us do hard things. Day 2-Gives us hope. Day 3-Helps us be bold. Day 4- Lets us live forever. Day 5-Helps us be good friends.

“Rocky Railway” begins on Sunday, July 11 and continues through Thursday, June 15 from 6:00 (or 6:25 if not eating supper) until 8:45 each evening. Registration begins each evening at 6:00. Free Rocky Railway t-shirts will be given beginning on Sunday night. Be sure to go on the first night to get one. Supper will be served to children who attend VBS at 6:00. Parents are to drop off and pick up children outside the Family Life Center.

Get ready for an amazing week at “Rocky Railway!” The public is cordially invited to come. Mount Calvary Baptist Church is located two miles east of Dillon just off highway number 9. For information call the church office at 774-7871.

Please contact the church office if you need a registration form in advance.