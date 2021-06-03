Some CareSouth Patient Information Breached

A recent ransomware attack on Netgain Technology, Inc. (“Netgain”) affected the personal information of some CareSouth Carolina (“CareSouth”) patients.

Netgain, a cloud-based storage company, experienced a ransomware attack on December 3, 2020. Netgain reported the attack to law enforcement and investigated the incident. According to their investigation, attackers used compromised credentials to access Netgain’s systems in September 2020. On November 14, 2020, the attackers took data from a server Netgain maintained for CareSouth.

On April 13, 2021, CareSouth received a copy of the affected data from Netgain. CareSouth determined the affected data included demographic information (patient names, date of birth, address) and clinical information (diagnosis/conditions, lab results, medications, and other clinical information). A small percentage of the affected records included Social Security numbers.

CareSouth is notifying affected patients, federal and state regulatory agencies and national credit reporting agencies. In addition, CareSouth is offering identity theft protection to affected patients. For questions about how to enroll, affected patients should call (833) 664-2012.