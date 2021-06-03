Four Churches Band Together For Reaching Out For Jesus-Floyd Dale

On Saturday, May 1st, four local churches banded together for a Reaching Out For Jesus event in Floyd Dale.

Mt. Andrew United Methodist Church hosted and were joined by the Dillon Church of God, Pyerian Baptist Church, and St. Matthew African Methodist Episcopal Church.

The Dillon Church of God provided grills and gave away free hot dog lunches as well as food and household items. The other churches gave health kits consisting of items such as hand sanitizer, dental care, and basic hygiene necessities.

The public was thankful for the assistance and for the prayers and conversations offered. One woman accepted Christ as her Savior. There was a great spirit of joy and fellowship among the participants and the public that stopped by. This was a smaller event than usual because Floyd Dale is mostly a driving community.

The next event is May 22nd at the Newtown Park in Dillon and is expected to be a large public outreach with multiple churches involved.