Wallace Elected Dillon Mayor Pro-Tem

By Betsy Finklea

Dr. Phil Wallace was elected the Mayor Pro-Tem at the Dillon City Council’s May meeting.

The motion was made by Councilman James Washington and seconded by Councilman Douglas Jackson. The vote was 5-0. Dr. Wallace didn’t vote.



He will serve as Mayor Pro-Tem for the next two years.

Dr. Wallace is the senior member on council having served since 1995 and has served under three mayors Craig Stephens, Sally Huggins, and Todd Davis.

While on city council, he has been instrumental in the building and development of the City Of Dillon Wellness Center and is a supporter of the City of Dillon Municipal Golf Course among many other things where he has taken a leadership role. He has focused on improving the quality of life for Dillon citizens and growth and betterment of the community.