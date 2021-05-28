Tomato Contest Registration Underway

The Dillon County Tomato Contest will look a little different for the 2021 season. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will not have an awards banquet at the end of the tomato contest. This year’s contest will have no entry fee nor cash prize, but the winner will still have bragging rights for the year.

Tomato Contest forms can be found at www.tinyurl.com/TomatoContestForm, emailing [email protected] or calling 843-774-8218 for a tomato contest participation form. Any variety of tomatoes are acceptable except for cherry tomatoes. Four tomato plants are judged on quality, color, general appearance, insect and disease free, and total yield.

The application form will secure your spot for your tomato plants to be judged on Tuesday, June 22nd. Remember, this contest is for Dillon County residents only.

