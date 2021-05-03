Curbside Feeding Program To Continue For District Four Virtual Students

Dillon School District Four Superintendent Ray Rogers and the Office of Food Services Coordinator Missy Moody are pleased to announce that all school cafeterias will continue curbside feeding serving breakfast and hot lunches Monday-Friday for all children 18 years of age and younger who are not in school face to face.

All locations are serving 10:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. daily. Meals may be picked up at the school that is closest to their home; students do not have to go to the school that they are enrolled in.

The curbside feeding location at each school is still located at the same location as it has been for this school year.

Please come by and pick up your child/children’s meal.

