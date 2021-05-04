Hospital Seeking Volunteers For Teen Summer Program

McLeod Dillon is sponsoring its 32nd Annual Teenage Volunteer Program for Summer 2021. Volunteer youth will have the opportunity to work with healthcare professionals in many areas of the hospital.

“As young people are thinking about their life career choices, what better way to learn about the opportunities in healthcare than to see doctors, nurses, technologists and therapists in action. Teenage Volunteers will have the opportunity to learn and feel appreciated for their efforts,” said Candice Tyler, Teenage Volunteer Coordinator.

Teenage Volunteers must be 15 to 18 years old with at least a B average in school, have their parent’s consent and encouragement, purchase a uniform, and volunteer at least 40 hours during the summer. The volunteer must also attend a mandatory orientation program at the hospital on June 16 at 2:00 p.m. and have a health assessment (which is required for all hospital employees and volunteers) performed at the hospital at no cost. This health assessment must be completed before the orientation program. A current immunization record is also required.

Teenagers that are interested in participating should complete an application available on the McLeod Health website www.mcleodhealth.org. Applications must be completed and returned to the hospital front desk no later than Friday, May 7 at 4:00 p.m.

For more information, please contact Candice Tyler at (843) 487-1293. The number of volunteers will be limited. Volunteers will be selected based on academic merit, a letter of recommendation, essay and interview.

Former volunteers are not guaranteed acceptance.