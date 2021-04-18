DEATH

NOTICES:

Charlotte Thelma Powell Powers, 80, enter those beautiful Heavenly Gates on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at McLeod Loris Hospital. A private service will be held in Greenlawn Cemetery with Dr. Christopher H. Daniels officiating. Kannaday Funeral Home in Dillon is assisting the family.

*

Jacquelyn Jeannene Watkins Bethea, 68, passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Seacoast Medical Center in Little River, SC.

A graveside service to celebrate her life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 16, 2021, at Alford Cemetery with Dr. Christopher H. Daniels officiating. Kannaday Funeral Home in Dillon is assisting the family.

*

Graveside service for Barbara Ann Bethea will be held on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Union AME Church Cemetery in Lake View, SC. Barbara Ann Bethea died on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at her residence in Lake View, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 1732 Shady Pine Road, Lake View, SC.