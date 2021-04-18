Services for Thomas F. Benton will be held 3:00 p.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Resthaven Cemetery. Visitation was held 7:00-9:00 p.m. Wednesday at Cooper Funeral Home.

Mr. Benton, 82, passed away Monday, April 12, 2021 at his daughter’s residence.

Born in West Chester, Pennsylvania, November 27, 1938, he was the son of the late Carlton Benton and Frances Carter Benton.

Survivors include his daughter, Tammy Benton Berry (Cleve) of Marion; son, Bill Benton (Pam) of Dillon; grandchildren, Thomas Bradley Gough, Terri Brittany Gough, Tara Berry, Madie Benton, and Anna McIntyre; great-grandchildren, Fynn Taylor and Aurora Gainey; daughter-in-law, Cecelia McIntyre. Mr. Benton was preceded in death by his step-son, Doug McIntyre; and his sister, Doris Benton Wallace.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or to the Wounded Warrior Project, 1990 Fordham Dr., Suite 100, Fayetteville, NC 28304.