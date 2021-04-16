DEATH NOTICES:

BLUFFTON, SC – Edward Lequann Temoney, 43, departed this life on Thursday, April 8, 2021, a Hilton Head Hospital. A service to celebrate his life will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Leitner Funeral Home in Latta with interment to follow in Rest Haven Cemetery. A public viewing will be held from 1:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Leitner Funeral Home. Mr. Edward Lequann Temoney and his family has been entrusted to the professionals of Leitner Funeral Home in Latta.

*

It is with great sympathy that we announce the passing of Mr. Ricky Thomas Manning, Jr. on April 10, 2021. Funeral services are incomplete at this time. The Manning family welcomes visitors at 4480 Megan Road, Florence, South Carolina 29505. Professional services entrusted to the House of Thomas Funeral Home, 300 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Dillon.

*

Graveside service for Baby Ivy’Anna Woods will be held on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 11:00am at Rest Haven Cemetery in Dillon, SC. Baby Woods died on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 in Dillon, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 638 Mark Road, Lot 15, Dillon, SC.