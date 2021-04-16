Memorial services for Vivian B. “Toogie” Bethea will be held 5:00 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation will be held 4:00-5:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Mrs. Bethea, 79, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence.

Born in Dillon County, SC, May 22, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Clifford Alton Bowen and Ethel Church Bowen. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, and was retired from Franco Manufacturing Company.

Survivors include her son, Bobby Bethea, Jr. (Robin) of Florence; grandchildren, Taylor Bethea and Spencer Bethea, both of Lexington, SC; brothers, Wayne Bowen (Karen) of Dillon and Johnny Bowen (Melba) of Kingstree, SC; sister, Bonnie Sawyer (Dr. Sydney) of Hartselle, AL.

Mrs. Bethea was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Bethea, Sr.; sister, Gayle DeBusk of Greentown, Indiana.

Memorials may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 1625 Hwy 57 S., Dillon, SC 29536.