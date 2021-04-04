Superintendent’s Contract Extended, Other Business Taken Up At Latta School Board Meeting

Taken from the

Latta School Board

minutes, March 9, 2021

(Minutes submitted are unofficial until approved at

the next month’s regular monthly meeting.)

The Latta School Board of Trustees met for the regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. in the District Administrative Conference Room.

Trustees present were Kyle Berry, Ray George, Vanessa Harrison, Eleanor Powers and Jo Ann Williamson. Kwame Hennagan and Stuart Poston were absent.

Chair Kyle Berry welcomed all present and Dr. John Kirby opened with prayer.

There being no corrections or additions to the February 9, 2021 minutes, Eleanor Powers made a motion to approve the minutes and amend the current agenda to include a resolution for Dillon County School improvements under Old Business. Jo Ann Williamson seconded the motion. Vote was unanimous.

A motion to approve the Latta Middle School construction bid was made by Jo Ann Williamson and seconded by Vanessa Harrision. Vote was unanimous.

Eleanor Powers made a motion to approve the resolution for Dillon County School improvements. Ray George seconded the motion. Vote was unanimous.

DEPARTMENTAL

BUSINESS

Donna Taylor presented the status report for January 2021 on the General Fund budget.

George Liebenrood presented the Virtual Plan Waiver that is to be sent to the State Department for approval. The following regulations were discussed for waiver approval:

•43-231(II): “Instruction in the subject areas shall be scheduled for each student for a minimum of 1800 minutes or 30 hours per week including lunch, or the equivalent time on a yearly basis.”

•43-231(II)(A): “The school day must be at least six hours including lunch, or its equivalent weekly.”

•43-232(I): “Instruction in the subject areas shall be scheduled for each student for a minimum of 1800 minutes or 30 hours per week including lunch, or the equivalent tie on a yearly basis.”

•43-232(I)(A): “The school day must be at least six hours including lunch, or its equivalent weekly.”

•43-234(II)(b): “A school may award one unit of credit for an academic standards-based course that requires a minimum of 120 hours of instruction. A school may award one-half unit of credit for an academic standards-based course required a minimum of 30 hours of instruction.”

•43-234(VI)(c)(1): “The instructional day for secondary students must be at least 6 hours, excluding lunch, or the equivalent weekly.”

A motion to approve the Virtual Plan Waiver was made by Eleanor Powers and seconded by Vanessa Harrison. Vote was unanimous.

Dr. John Kirby reminded Board Trustees to fill out the ethics form.

Dr. John Kirby updated the Board on the transition plan including updates on academic recovery, spring sports, prom, graduation and bus capacity.

Ray George made a motion to approve the protocol for spring sporting events. Jo Ann Williamson seconded the motion. Vote was unanimous.

Dr. John Kirby updated the Board on virtual student numbers.

Eleanor Powers shared the Ellis Performing Arts Center upcoming events with the Board.

NEW

BUSINESS:

Upon the principals recommendations, a motion to approve the hiring of new staff was made by Eleanor Powers and seconded by Ray George. Vote was unanimous.

A motion was made by Jo Ann Williamson and seconded by Vanessa Harrison to approve the 2021-2022 school calendar. Vote was unanimous.

EXECUTIVE SESSION:

Vanessa Harrison made a motion to go into executive sessions to discuss the Superintendent’s contract. Jo Ann Williamson seconded the motion. Vote was unanimous.

FORMAL

ACTION ON

EXECUTIVE SESSION:

Upon coming back into open session, a motion was made by Eleanor Powers to extend the Superintendent’s contract through June 30, 2023.

Jo Ann Williamson seconded the motion. Vote was unanimous.

There being no further business, Chair Kyle Berry adjourned the meeting with unanimous consent at 8:15 p.m.