EASTER MESSAGE: Go Tell!

By Rev. Harold Cooke,

Mount Calvary

Baptist Church

What a Savior we serve! During this time leading up to the celebration of the resurrection we should be reminded of the seven last sayings from the cross. Even during a time of suffering for our sins Jesus continued to teach us about life. In these messages we saw the Christian life from the time that we are saved until the time that we die and gain our eternal reward in heaven. A quick review of this series is that salvation begins with forgiveness followed by acknowledgment of Jesus Christ. A byproduct of salvation is having compassion for others. Jesus knew that we would encounter difficult days in our lives, and he taught us to cry out to God in our moment of need. In this same lesson we found that God cannot look upon sin. It is important for us to confess our sins to God daily.

Living a Christian life should create a thirst within us. “Blessed are they which do hunger and thirst after righteousness: for they shall be filled” (Matthew 5:6). Are you thirsty? As we approach the end of our life can we speak the words of Jesus, “It is finished?” Have we been obedient to God? Have we taken advantage of the opportunities to tell others about Jesus? Have we demonstrated Christian beliefs in our daily life? Finally, we heard the words, “Father, into thy hands I commend my spirit” (Luke 23:46). It is time to go home to heaven.

These lessons had an impact on those at the cross. One of the centurions acknowledged, “Truly this was the Son of God” (Matt. 27:54). Some of the people who were mocking him are returning to their home’s morning and grieving. The friends and family of Jesus watched at a distance. We will never know how the cross will impact others. What we do know is we are commanded to tell others. This includes our words and actions.

During this celebration of Easter, I encourage you to share the good news of Jesus Christ. “He is not here: for he is risen, as he said. Come, see the place where the Lord lay (Matthew 28:6). Because of His death, burial, and resurrection we have hope and faith! Go Tell!!!