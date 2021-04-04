Congressman Meets With India Consulate In Atlanta

WASHINGTON – Congressman Tom Rice (R-S.C.) met with Consul General Dr. Swati Kulkarni of the Indian Consulate in Atlanta, GA, and Michael Elmore, the General Manager of the Inland Port Dillon, to discuss how trade relationships with India can help grow the local economy.

“Inland Port Dillon has helped bring prosperity to a community that hasn’t been economically prosperous in a long time. Because of the port, about 2,000 new jobs have been created. We want to promote trade in this area and meeting with Dr. Kulkarni to hear about how India can continue to be a trading partner for the area is a fantastic way to do this,” said Congressman Rice. “I really appreciate this meeting with Congressman Tom Rice. It’s a big privilege to meet him in his District. We appreciate his goodwill for India,” said Consul General Dr. Swati Kulkarni.

Located within a prime 3,400-acre industrial site and in close proximity to I-95, Inland Port Dillon gives importers and exporters in the eastern Carolinas a powerful new option for connecting supply and demand.

In February, the South Carolina Ports Authority (SCPA) reported Inland Port Dillon had a 7.4 percent year-over-year increase in rail moves.