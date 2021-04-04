Five-Day Face-To-Face Instruction Available To District Four Students Beginning April 12th

By Betsy Finklea

Face-to-face instruction was discussed at the Dillon District Four school board’s March meeting.

Superintendent Ray Rogers said any student who wants face-to-face instruction may get it five days a week beginning April 12th. This is the day students return from spring break.

Polling of parents indicates that those who want to return versus those who want to remain virtual is about 50-50.

Rogers said they are trying to accommodate what parents want. Rogers said if a parent has a problem that they will try to work it out.

It was noted that the district was holding a COVID vaccine clinic for employees for the first shot of the Pfizer vaccine. This clinic occurred a few days after this meeting.

They have also extended the COVID leave. The district will pay this out of CARES Act money.