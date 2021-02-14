People Who Turned Their Pain Into Power

NOTE: This is the opinion of Bishop Michael Goings and does not necessarily reflect the views of The Dillon Herald.

In my opinion as a pastor and counselor to many over the past four decades, I have witnessed quite a few people who have experienced hardships and adversity of various types who were able to turn trouble into triumph and pain into power. In my journey and personal life, I have experienced this principle and process of seeing negatives transformed into positives and messes converted into masterpieces. There are some people right here in our locale who embody the point I am setting forth. These people (that many of you are very familiar with) should serve as a source of inspiration to all of us who, in the course of our lives, find ourselves going through times of adversity and great pain. The way they were able to survive the storms they encountered and transformed them into a positive force that helped to propel them forward are truly lessons we can learn and apply to our lives when we find ourselves in trying and difficult times.

Sheriff Douglas

Pernell

Arguably, few have been able to experience failure and pain over the years and ultimately convert it into power like Douglas Pernell has been able to do. Having failed three attempts to win the position of Dillon County Sheriff, he naturally had to deal with the pain of losing these elections to candidates that he perhaps was more experienced than. Each time Douglas lost, he had to be healed from the pain of that defeat and prepare for the next election. He was able to convert his pain into the power of persistence and resolve that ultimately payed off and elected him as the first African-American Sheriff in the history of Dillon County.

Dr. Polly Elkins

Another noteworthy example of a local person turning pain into power can be found in the case of Dr. Polly Elkins.

Dr. Elkins has been employed by Dillon County School District Four for quite a few years as an Assistant Superintendent. In her battle to overcome a serious ailment not long ago, she was able to transform her pain into power. Her ability to triumph over what perhaps was a life-threatening condition was due to her faith in God. She has not tried to conceal how she was able to turn tragedy into triumph. As a devout follower of Jesus Christ who believes in the power of prayer and faith towards God, Dr. Elkins is a living testimony of what serving and trusting in God can do.

Joe Price

The name of Joe Price is well-known in our area. I have known him for many years through frequenting and patronizing his store (Family Sports Center). Not only did I get to know him, but also his late wife (who passed away almost a year ago). Like her husband, she was also a very cordial person who made you feel special when you entered their store. Her passing inflicted great grief and pain upon Joe. Perhaps, only those who have lost a spouse or close loved one can remotely understand what I am saying. However, when I recently talked with Joe, I heard in the tone of his voice both grief and joy. Only a person who is truly a Christian can possess an emotional dichotomy. Joe has been able to turn his pain into power because he knows that his beloved wife is with the Lord and that he shall assuredly see her again.

Adrian Wright

I can remember when my wife and a few others were given the assignment from Superintendent Ray Rogers to make a trip to South Carolina State University in Orangeburg to recruit some African American students to come to our area (for there were only a few Black educators in our school system). This was especially true for our middle and high schools. The recruitment of Mr. Adrian Wright, who has been our band director for over twenty years, was the fruit of that trip. Most of us are aware of the unfortunate accident that he experienced while riding his bicycle some months back. Mr. Wright has had to fight through much pain and suffering to overcome the challenges and complications that were inflicted upon him due to this almost fatal accident. He was recently released from rehabilitation and is presently back at home with his wife. Adrian’s ability to hang in there and remain optimistic and positive in spite of what he was confronted with is a classic example of one who has turned pain into power. His faith in God has truly been the source of his strength, recovery, and the reason he was able to turn pain into power.

Ruth Boaz

(Fictious Name)

My final person, who has been able (over many years) to turn much pain into power, is a composite person who represents many women who have been molested and sexually abused. I have counseled and become very familiar with many of these courageous and resilient women, who were able to turn sexual molestation and emotional trauma into triumph. Many of these women have been able to rebound from some of the most insidious and injurious abuse and achieve great things in various fields and professions. Despite all that they went through (as the victims of sexual abuse and molestation often by fathers, brothers, and other relatives), these women were given grace from the Almighty to convert their pain into power and stumbling blocks into stepping stones. They are true heroines and examples that we all can learn from.