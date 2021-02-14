City Says Zaxby’s Looking To Start With Renovations

By Betsy Finklea

Dillon City Manager Glen Wagner reported at the city council on Monday night that Zaxby’s is looking to start with renovations.

Zaxby’s was damaged when a car ran into the building last year and has been closed ever since, and many in the community have been wondering when it would re-open.

Wagner said that he and Code Enforcement Officer Benny Genwright have been talking with Zaxby’s and hopefully by summer it will be getting renovated or may possibly be open once again.

Wagner said that the building is not being torn down, it is being redone.

Zaxby’s is one of the biggest producers of the hospitality tax in the City of Dillon.