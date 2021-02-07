Graveside services for Thomas Carmichael Rowland will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Evergreen Perpetual Care Cemetery Mausoleum outside at the mausoleum directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation will follow the service. The family will receive friends at 2520 Lester Rd., Dillon, SC 29536.

Tom, 81, passed away Friday, January 1, 2021.

Born in Dillon County, SC, September 28, 1939, he was the son of the late Wallie W. Rowland and Kathleen Adams Rowland. He was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, and was a member of the South Carolina National Guard. He loved hunting with his birddogs, politics, and selling tickets for fundraisers.

Survivors include his step-daughter, Laurie (Kevin) Dwyer of Dillon; step-son, Kenny (Phyllis) McDaniel of Latta; grandchildren, Caitlin Dwyer of New Orleans, Liza Dwyer Moreno (Fernando) of Sumter, and Tiffany Dwyer of Lafayette, Indiana, Jessica Smith (Jason) of Orangeburg, Kristin McCall (Frankie) of Latta, and Gary McDaniel (Sarah) of Mullins; 5 great-grandchildren; and his hunting canine companions, Lady, Sissy, and Bud.

Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Hyatt Rowland; brother, Charles Rowland; and his sister, Lib Taylor.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dillon Camp of Gideons, P.O. Box 111, Dillon, SC 29536.

Due to COVID-19, and CDC regulations, social distancing must be practiced, and the family requires masks to be worn at the home or the graveside service.