U.S. Attorney Launches Campaign To Thank Law Enforcement Officers

With the national Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on Saturday, U.S. Attorney Peter McCoy announced the launch of his office’s “Thank a Law Enforcement Officer” campaign. The campaign encourages the public to send thank you notes to the law enforcement offices in their area.

“Each and every day, our law enforcement officers put on their uniforms and leave the safety of their homes and the comfort of their families to protect and serve our communities,” said U.S. Attorney McCoy. “Some days on the job, they are put in extremely dangerous situations; and, unfortunately, some give their lives to protect ours. This campaign ensures our law enforcement officers know how much we appreciate their sacrifice. We stand with them as they work to make our communities safer.”

Due to COVID-19, U.S. Attorney McCoy encourages the public to mail the thank you notes to the law enforcement offices, instead of dropping them off in person. Additionally, the Law Enforcement Coordinator for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Lori Vernali, can help distribute the thank you notes.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office cannot complete the work it does without the support of our law enforcement partners,” said Vernali. “Should the public have any trouble determining the offices that have jurisdiction in their area, we are here to help deliver the messages to the appropriate agencies for them.”

Those wishing to participate should send a note to any law enforcement agency in their area or to the following for delivery by the U.S. Attorney’s Office:

United States Attorney’s Office

Attn: Law Enforcement Coordinator

1441 Main Street, Suite 500

Columbia, SC 29201

[email protected]