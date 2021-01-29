District Four Teacher Of The Year Recognized

Recently in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Ms. Kelli Floyd, Lake View High School/Dillon School District Four Teacher of the Year for 2020-2021, was recognized by the South Carolina Alliance of Black School Educators Association.
She along with other school district Teachers of the Year were acknowledged January 15 for their hard-work and dedication to the art and craft of teaching.