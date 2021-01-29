Recently in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Ms. Kelli Floyd, Lake View High School/Dillon School District Four Teacher of the Year for 2020-2021, was recognized by the South Carolina Alliance of Black School Educators Association.
She along with other school district Teachers of the Year were acknowledged January 15 for their hard-work and dedication to the art and craft of teaching.
District Four Teacher Of The Year Recognized
by•
Recently in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Ms. Kelli Floyd, Lake View High School/Dillon School District Four Teacher of the Year for 2020-2021, was recognized by the South Carolina Alliance of Black School Educators Association.