Foundation For Carolinas Accepting Scholarship Applications

CHARLOTTE – Foundation For The Carolinas is now accepting 2021 applications for scholarship programs managed by the Charlotte-based community foundation. Applications are available at www.fftc.org/scholarships.

FFTC manages more than 150 scholarship programs that are available to students in communities across the Carolinas. Scholarship awards range from $500 to $10,000 and provide support to students from kindergarten to graduate school.

Each scholarship program has its own eligibility criteria.

Scholarships are established at FFTC by families and individuals, companies and nonprofits to provide educational opportunities for students. In 2020, the Foundation awarded $2.4 million in scholarships to more than 1,000 students.

For more information contact: Qiana Austin, Vice President and Scholarships Program Officer, Foundation For The Carolinas, 704.973.4535 or [email protected] or visit www.fftc.org/scholarships.