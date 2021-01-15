Senate Report: Democracy

I watched in horror with the rest of the world as the violence and destruction in our nation’s capital unfolded. As I have reflected on these events, I cannot help but focus on remarks President Elect John F. Kennedy delivered to a Joint Convention of the General Court of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. I find his remarks just as relevant today as they were in 1961.

President Elect Kennedy said “And when at some future date the high court of history sits in judgment on each one of us – recording whether in our brief span of service we fulfilled our responsibilities to the state – our success or failure, in whatever office we may hold, will be measured by the answers to four questions:

First, were we truly men of courage – with the courage to stand up to one’s enemies – and the courage to stand up, when necessary, to one’s associates – the courage to resist public pressure, as well as private greed?

Secondly, were we truly men of judgment – with perceptive judgment of the future as well as the past – of our own mistakes as well as the mistakes of others – with enough wisdom to know that we did not know, and enough candor to admit it?

Third, were we truly men of integrity – men who never ran out on either the principles in which they believed or the people who believed in them – men who believed in us – men whom neither financial gain nor political ambition could ever divert from the fulfillment of our sacred trust?

Finally, were we truly men of dedication – with an honor mortgaged to no single individual or group, and compromised by no private obligation or aim, but devoted solely to serving the public good and the national interest.”

It is time that each one of us decide how we want history and fellow humankind to judge us. Do we want to be men of courage, judgement, integrity and dedication? What we have witnessed has the potential to shake the very bedrock of this country and everything that this great nation is founded on.

I join the countless other that have condemned the acts that were committed against democracy and justice. What happened cannot continue. What this nation has become is not acceptable. We must know how to compromise and trust our processes and law. I encourage our American patriots to come together for the good of South Carolina and this great nation.

A political party does not define the great people of this state or our nation. A political party does not fully reflect a person’s character.

Many of the people that I respect and work with have different political views then mine. I refuse to let political affiliation be divisive and encourage each of you to not let political affiliation divide our state and country.

What we have witnessed is the result of the simple fact that words have power and actions or inaction has consequences. Words matter. At their best, as President John F. Kennedy’s words have done, words can inspire generations. At their worst, words can devastate the very foundation of a nation. However, I firmly believe recent words and violence will not succeed, that our American democracy is stronger than that.

As the General Assembly comes back to Columbia to do the work of the people I encourage each of my colleagues to govern with courage, judgement, integrity, and dedication. Let us lead by example and have these qualities characterize this state and or great nation going forward. Our state, our country, and most importantly, our children deserve better.

*

As with all matters concerning state government, I want to hear your opinions and suggestions concerning these issues.

Please contact me in my Columbia office located at 608 Gressette Office Building. You can reach me, or a member of my staff in Columbia at (803) 212-6000 or by fax at (803) 212-6011.

My district office is located at 2523 East Highway 76, Marion, SC 29571, the phone number is (843) 423-8237 and the fax number is (843) 431-6049. You may also email me at [email protected] My business phone is (843) 423-3904.

Please use this information to write, call or email me with your suggestions and concerns regarding issues before the Senate and in our community.