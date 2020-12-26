Funeral Services for Bessie Williamson were held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Cooper Funeral Home with entombment in Evergreen Perpetual Care Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation was held from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Cooper Funeral Home.

Bessie Carolyn Williamson, 76, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at MUSC Medical Center in Florence.

Born in Dillon County on July 14, 1944, she was the daughter of the late John and Nina Holiday. Mrs. Bessie was a member of Dillon Congregational Holiness Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.

Survivors include her children, Steven Williamson of Dillon and Lance (Angel) Williamson of Dillon; grandchildren, Stefanie Berry English of Dillon, Quinton Berry of Dillon, Weston Williamson of Dillon, Erika and Alexis Williamson, Tori Davis, and Brandi Turner; great-grandson, Brayden English; sister-in-law and special friends, Willa Williamson, Linda Campbell, and Maedale Gaddy; brother, JW “Sonny” Holliday (Cenethea) of Marion; sister-in-law, Effie Williamson; nephew, Ronnie Turner; God-daughter, Carol S. Northrup and family of Georgia.

Mrs. Williamson was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene “Wilmer Gene” Williamson; children, Debra Michelle Williamson, Kevin Eugene Williamson, Gregory Keith Williamson; sisters, Katherine Wilkerson and Sarah Odonahue; special friend, Joyce Webster.