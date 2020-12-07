Memorial services for Mary Alice Holtzclaw will be held 3:00 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel.

Mrs. Holtzclaw, 76, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Lancaster, SC, June 26, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Oscar McCaskill and Pernell Cooper McCaskill.

Survivors include her husband of 42 years, Wayne Holtzclaw of Latta; children, Alan Holtzclaw of Moyock, NC, Sheri Cameron (David) of New Braunfels, TX, Wayne E. Holtzclaw (Brenda) of Orlando, FL, and Sissy Sangergio; grandchildren, Caleb, Jamie, Katie, Matthew, Kayla, Jason, and Justin; 4 great-grandchildren; brother, Gordon McCaskill.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dillon Camp of Gideons, P.O. Box 111, Dillon, SC 29536.