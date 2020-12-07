Editorial: Support Three Worthy Causes

The Dillon Herald is asking for your support of three worthy causes this year that are in need of your help and donations—the Dillon County Animal Shelter food and supplies drive, The Dillon Herald Toy Drive in partnership with the Dillon County United Way and Palmetto Leadership Dillon County, and The Dillon Herald Food Drive for Help For Veterans, Inc.

The Dillon County Animal Shelter food and supplies drive helps raise dry bags and canned food and other supplies for the dogs and cats at the Dillon County Animal Shelter. The Animal Shelter can never have enough food and supplies to help these forgotten animals. While food is obvious, supplies can range from anything to kitty litter, bleach for cleaning, warm blankets, etc. Virtually anything you would need for your own pet would be a welcome gift at the shelter. Monetary donations are also welcomed. You can drop your donations off at the Dillon County Animal Shelter, 1020 Old Latta Highway, Dillon, or at The Dillon Herald office at 505 Highway 301 North, Dillon.

The Dillon Herald toy drive has been held for quite some time now and has benefited hundreds of families and children. We are holding this year’s drive in conjunction with the Dillon County United Way and Palmetto Leadership Dillon County. It has always been a success due to the tremendous support that we receive from the community. While we are having to do things differently this year due to COVID-19 with some restrictions and earlier deadlines, the need is no less great. If anything, it is greater than ever as many have fallen upon hard times due to COVID. We ask that if you can to make a donation of a new, packaged, unwrapped toy or a monetary donation (make checks payable to Dillon County United Way) by Wednesday, December 9th. Your support is needed once again to help these less fortunate families have a Merry Christmas. You can drop your donations off at The Dillon Herald office at 505 Highway 301 North, Dillon.

The Dillon Herald food drive will benefit Help For Veterans, Inc., a local veterans group. We are accepting new, unexpired canned, boxed, and non-perishable goods. No one should have to go hungry at any time, but especially during the holidays. Your donations are greatly needed. Monetary donations may be made to Help For Veterans, Inc., P.O. Box 1712, Dillon, S.C. 29536. The food will be distributed by the Help For Veterans, Inc. volunteers. Donations may be dropped off at The Dillon Herald office at 505 Highway 301 North, Dillon. Please consider picking up a few extra items and donating them to this drive.

COVID-19 has been hard on everyone, especially Dillon County’s less fortunate. If you would like to make a donation of items and have COVID-19 concerns that cause you not to want to enter our office, you may bring them to The Dillon Herald office between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday-Friday. You may place them outside on the porch and give us a call at 843-774-3311, and we will come outside and get the items. As always, if you feel sick or have COVID, please refrain from donating this year.

If you can help with any of these three causes, please do as your help is greatly needed and appreciated.