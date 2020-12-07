More Than $3.5 Million Investment Will Create 41 New Jobs In Horry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Skutchi Designs, Inc., a national contract office furniture company, announced plans to expand operations in Horry County. The more than $3.5 million investment will create 41 new jobs.

Founded in 2005, Skutchi Designs, Inc. manufactures various workplace products including office cubicles, interior glass office walls, office desks, conference room furniture and more.

Relocating to Ascott Valley Park in Conway, Skutchi Designs, Inc.’s expansion will include a newly constructed 85,000-square-foot facility. The facility will allow the company to increase business and supply more customers.