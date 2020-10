The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that occurred Monday night on Mosswood Drive in the Judson Community of Dillon County that left one person dead, according to Captain Cliff Arnette of the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by SLED Crime Scene.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and the Dillon County Coroner’s Office.

No other information available for release at this time.

