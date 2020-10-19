4-H Scarecrow Contest Is Success

The 1st Annual Dillon County 4-H Scarecrow Decorating Contest was a success!

Thirteen businesses and residents in the county participated in the scarecrow contest and helped promote National 4-H Week across our county.

Two prizes were awarded People’s Choice and Judge’s Choice. Latta Middle School won the People’s Choice award with over 394 votes on the Clemson Extension 4-H Dillon County Facebook® page.



Latta Middle’s Art Instructor, Anna Rogers, took the lead on this project and had her students hand-paint the patches on their scarecrow. Their art department did a fantastic job showing off their artistic talents as well as their Viking pride!

The Judge’s Choice was awarded to Herald Office. Reagan Jordan and fellow staff created a family-friendly scarecrow display. Their handmade scarecrow was in the trick or treating spirit and sported a handpainted Crayola crayon box as his costume.



All participants did a fantastic job and enjoyed this fun, friendly competition.

Stay tuned; the 2nd Annual Dillon County 4-H Scarecrow Decorating Contest is scheduled for October 2021!

For more information on the 4-H program here in Dillon County or register your child as a 4-H member, please contact Elizabeth Snipes at [email protected]

More pictures inside this issue.

