Joe Price Still Seeks God Despite Problems

The Mount Calvary Baptist Church Brotherhood, WMU, and BYU met on Monday, October 5, at 7:00 p.m. at the Mount Calvary Family Life Center.



After a delicious meal and fellowship, the groups dispersed to the proper locations.

After Brotherhood Director Joe Price welcomed everyone to the meeting, the first one since March of this year, prayer requests were made, and Jonathan McKenzie led in prayer.

Afterwards, Joe Price discussed the recent loss of his beloved wife, Phyllis. Joe and Phyllis shared a wonderful life that goes back to high school days at Dillon High School.

Until COVID-19 hit America, we were experiencing one of the best economical years on record. Unemployment was at or near an all-time low.

“We all need to do a self-exam of each of our lives,” remarked Joe. “Are we ready?”

On March 1, 2020, Phyllis broke her leg while exiting church.

On Mother’s Day, Phyllis’ family inquired of their father as to her condition. The next day she went to the doctor. Her oxygen level was at 77%. X-rays revealed she had fluid in both lungs. The next day she was in Florence where she stayed in ICU for a week.

While Phyllis was in the ICU, a nurse called Joe. During this time, the hospitals did not allow visitation as to the presence of Covid-19. Joe requested that he be allowed to visit Phyllis. His request was granted, and he prepared her for a biopsy. This was on Saturday. On Monday she learned she had Stage 4 Breast Cancer and cancer elsewhere.

Joe advised everyone of this to show us how God works. God had His hand in everything.

At their business in Dillon, Phyllis was in charge of the “front”, and Joe was in charge of the “back”. During the time of Phyllis’s sickness, God made a way for Joe to be with Phyllis. Their business was closed due to Covid-19.

When one is saved, one makes a covenant with God.

On June 28, Pastor Harold Cooke spoke on Psalm 119: 105-112. The preacher was not aware as to what these verses meant to Joe.

God continued to show Joe his faith.

Joe and Phyllis were richly blessed as all of their children are saved.

Joe continued to pray and pray and pray for Phyllis’ health. Joe even prayed that God would take him instead of Phyllis. On June 29, she was healed…she went to Heaven. God’s handiwork was seen by Joe.

For the past 3 months and 1 week, Joe is convinced that he will see Phyllis again in Heaven as both he and Phyllis were saved. As long as one obeys God’s covenants, one will be able to see others who are saved.

In Sunday School, we are going through the Ten Commandments.

Everything in the Bible is applicable to all of us. God expects us to abide by His work and doctrines. Through the Holy Spirit, God works in our lives.

With all of Joe’s problems, he still seeks God.

Yes, this has been a difficult year. But, God has a plan for Joe, and He will get him through this as God does not place anything on us that we can not handle.

Join us next month on Monday, November 2, when Tom Rowland will be in charge of the service for Brotherhood.

Mount Calvary Baptist Church is located at 405 Mount Calvary Road, Dillon.

