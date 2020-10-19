Alison Huggins Named Stewart Heights Teacher Of The Year

Alison Huggins has been named the Stewart Heights Elementary School Teacher of the Year.



Unlike most of her colleagues, Mrs. Huggins did not always think that she was going to be a teacher.

Actually, it was not even what she majored in at college. Alison began her professional career in sports marketing after graduating from Clemson University in 2010 with a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing. During this time, she had the opportunity to work for a professional NFL team, Clemson University, and a large collegiate sports agency IMG College. These positions allowed her access to the most prestigious sporting events in our country, while representing a portfolio of our nation’s top consumer branded products. Yet Alison always felt that she was missing something. Each of these organizations participated in various community outreach programs, where she elected to get involved and volunteer. Alison found the most joy in programs where she would interact with children. Every week she looked forward to visiting an area school and reading to the children or putting on events for them at the city center. This led her to become a big sister in the Big Brother Big Sisters organization.

The day she met her little sister, is the day that changed Alison’s outlook on life forever. Over the next year and a half spent with her little sister she was able see life through the eyes of a child that faced many challenges.

She was able to attend her school events, help with homework, and show her parts of their city that her little had never seen before.

Alison experienced many firsts with her little sister. Her first trip to get ice cream, seeing a movie in the theater, visiting Santa at the mall, and making chocolate chip cookies.

All things Alison believed to be normal parts of a childhood, but quickly learned was not the case for her little and many other children in our state.

Alison states, “So many children are just looking for love, attention, and guidance from someone they know who loves them and cares. I was privileged to be that person for my little sister, but there are so many other children that are left without that assurance.”

After many prayers and discussions with her family Alison decided to go back to school for education in hopes to be that person for more children.

Teaching is truly Alison’s passion. In her four short years of teaching, she has been able to influence the lives of many children.

Her number one goal is to make sure her students leave her classroom knowing someone cares and they feel loved.

Alison believes relationships are the key to a successful classroom and learning environment.

She always tells her class on the first day of school that we are a family. Just like any family they will have ups and downs throughout the year, but they will get through it together while learning along the way. Knowing that her students always feel loved and worthy is what Alison believes is her greatest contribution and accomplishment in education.

Mrs. Huggins resides in Nichols, South Carolina with her husband, Zack, and two children, Bryant and Harper.

She has been a teacher at Stewart Heights Elementary since she began in 2016, teaching second and third grade.

She is so thankful for such a supportive staff and team at Stewart Heights Elementary and looks forward to what the 2020-2021 school year will bring!

