Fourth Circuit Solicitor’s Office Issues Mandatory Court Appearance List

Pursuant to Section 1-7-330 of the South Carolina Code of Laws, the Fourth Circuit Solicitor’s Office is publishing this list of defendants to notify them of a mandatory court appearance for case negotiations at the Dillon County Judicial Center at the date and time specified below.
Failure to appear may result in the issuance of a bench warrant.
Protocols will be in place to comply with all public health guidelines regarding COVID-19.
All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Tuesday, October 6, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Angela Ammons
Harvey Bailey
Lafayette Bethea
Richard Bethea
Christopher Burns
Shane Chavis
Allen Cook
11:30 a.m.
Rodreques Brown
Hunter Foxworth
Gary Hulon
Anthony James
Lloyd Oxendine
Anthony Platt
Roger Powers
1:00 p.m.
Billy Rogers
Michael Rowell
Joseph Sellers
Jasmine Short
Ted (Teddy) Simmons
George Thompson
Brandon Townsend
2:30 p.m.
Corey Harris
William Owens, Jr.
Brian Wade
Willie Ruth Wheeler
Bobby Williams
Earnest Wilson
Wednesday, October 7, 2020
9:00 a.m.
Kenneth Brumbles
Anthony Writebol
Kevin Drawhorn
Rashad Horton
James Anthony
Edward Charles McRae
Ronald McRae
Ricky Rogers
Ray Smith
Brandi Thomas
Tori Williams
Samantha Wilson
Adrian Wilson
William Woodell
Justin Lee Allen
Frank Warren
Luther James
10:30 a.m.
Jakailen Blue
Christopher Brigman
Jessie Campbell
Neil Campbell
Rebecca Coleman
Cordarious Cozart
Whitney Hilburn
Crystal Locklear
Malcolm Lytch
Antron McRae
Denzel Moultrie
Devontionne Singletary
Antron Walters
Joseph Rippy
Darin Howard Selby
Marcus Sherill
Kendall Travis Tucker
Lucinda Turbeville
Oscar Walters
12:00 p.m.
Samantha Black
Trey Clark
Megan Kelly Croy
Allison Dixon
Victor Engle
Harvey Gause
Arthur Givens
Kasey Tyler
Gary Walshock
Richard Leach
Jameel Rashad Malachi
Kenneth Moore
Richard Charles McArthur
Gregory McCollum
Nathaniel McCoy
Saqueshia McRae
1:30 p.m.
Jamicia Alford
Kristopher Allen
Jerald Brantley
Cody Brasher
Kenny Campbell
Larry Frye
Khara Gibson
Brittany Goodyear
Amanda Williamson
Jimmy Lee Hayes
Delnishio Coatney
Casey Cribbs
Larry Farmer
John Furniss
Latoya Green
Mark Jackson
3:00 p.m.
Brittany Holtzclaw
Cornelius McCollum
Shawn McRae
Nena Pittman
James Earl Ray, Jr.
Brandon Smith
Dorothy Smith
Jerry Woodberry
Natasha Brown
Harley Michaela Caulder
Dawn Ashley Watts
Dukeiyah Williamson