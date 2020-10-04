Fourth Circuit Solicitor’s Office Issues Mandatory Court Appearance List

Pursuant to Section 1-7-330 of the South Carolina Code of Laws, the Fourth Circuit Solicitor’s Office is publishing this list of defendants to notify them of a mandatory court appearance for case negotiations at the Dillon County Judicial Center at the date and time specified below.

Failure to appear may result in the issuance of a bench warrant.

Protocols will be in place to comply with all public health guidelines regarding COVID-19.

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tuesday, October 6, 2020

10:00 a.m.

Angela Ammons

Harvey Bailey

Lafayette Bethea

Richard Bethea

Christopher Burns

Shane Chavis

Allen Cook

11:30 a.m.

Rodreques Brown

Hunter Foxworth

Gary Hulon

Anthony James

Lloyd Oxendine

Anthony Platt

Roger Powers

1:00 p.m.

Billy Rogers

Michael Rowell

Joseph Sellers

Jasmine Short

Ted (Teddy) Simmons

George Thompson

Brandon Townsend

2:30 p.m.

Corey Harris

William Owens, Jr.

Brian Wade

Willie Ruth Wheeler

Bobby Williams

Earnest Wilson

Wednesday, October 7, 2020

9:00 a.m.

Kenneth Brumbles

Anthony Writebol

Kevin Drawhorn

Rashad Horton

James Anthony

Edward Charles McRae

Ronald McRae

Ricky Rogers

Ray Smith

Brandi Thomas

Tori Williams

Samantha Wilson

Adrian Wilson

William Woodell

Justin Lee Allen

Frank Warren

Luther James

10:30 a.m.

Jakailen Blue

Christopher Brigman

Jessie Campbell

Neil Campbell

Rebecca Coleman

Cordarious Cozart

Whitney Hilburn

Crystal Locklear

Malcolm Lytch

Antron McRae

Denzel Moultrie

Devontionne Singletary

Antron Walters

Joseph Rippy

Darin Howard Selby

Marcus Sherill

Kendall Travis Tucker

Lucinda Turbeville

Oscar Walters

12:00 p.m.

Samantha Black

Trey Clark

Megan Kelly Croy

Allison Dixon

Victor Engle

Harvey Gause

Arthur Givens

Kasey Tyler

Gary Walshock

Richard Leach

Jameel Rashad Malachi

Kenneth Moore

Richard Charles McArthur

Gregory McCollum

Nathaniel McCoy

Saqueshia McRae

1:30 p.m.

Jamicia Alford

Kristopher Allen

Jerald Brantley

Cody Brasher

Kenny Campbell

Larry Frye

Khara Gibson

Brittany Goodyear

Amanda Williamson

Jimmy Lee Hayes

Delnishio Coatney

Casey Cribbs

Larry Farmer

John Furniss

Latoya Green

Mark Jackson

3:00 p.m.

Brittany Holtzclaw

Cornelius McCollum

Shawn McRae

Nena Pittman

James Earl Ray, Jr.

Brandon Smith

Dorothy Smith

Jerry Woodberry

Natasha Brown

Harley Michaela Caulder

Dawn Ashley Watts

Dukeiyah Williamson