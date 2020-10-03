National 4-H Week To Be Observed

Don’t miss out on the chance to celebrate your 4-H pride this year with National 4-H Week!



4-H, the largest youth development organization in the world, is a community of seven million young people across the globe learning leadership, citizenship, and life skills. In the U.S., 4-H programs are implemented by the 109 land grant universities and the Cooperative Extension System through their 3,100 local Extension offices across the country. Overseas, 4-H programs operate throughout more than 50 countries.

Research has proven that participation in 4-H has a significant positive impact on young people. Recent findings from the Tufts University 4-H Study of Positive Youth Development indicate that, when compared to their peers, young people in 4-H are:

• Nearly four times more likely to contribute to their communities

• Two times more likely to pursue healthy behaviors

• Two times more likely to engage in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) programs outside of school time.

Here are a few ways you can be involved during National 4-H Week:

• Clover Hunts will kick off next week. Consider displaying the premade 4-H sign from your local agent or create your own 4-H sign to display in your home or business window. Families can then drive around the county and “hunt” for 4-H clovers.

• Celebrate 4-H Week by wearing green.

• Vote on your favorite scarecrow. Businesses and residents across Dillon County are participating in the 1st annual Dillon County 4-H Scarecrow Decorating Contest. The People’s Choice Award will be given to the scarecrow display that receives the most votes on our county Facebook.

• Like and follow us on Facebook: @Dillon4H. Check page daily to see where our 4-H selfie stand will be located.

• Have a child aged 5-18? They can become official 4-H members. Follow the link below for more information regarding membership. http://v2.4honline.com

• Please share pictures of your family celebrating National 4-H week with Dillon County 4-H agent, Elizabeth Snipes, at [email protected]

