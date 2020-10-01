MANN+HUMMEL To Close Company’s Dillon Location

September 30, 2020 – MANN+HUMMEL, a leading global expert in filtration, announced Wednesday that the company’s Dillon facility will be permanently closed.



The closure of the MANN+HUMMEL Dillon Plant will take place in phases. The manufacturing operations are expected to be fully closed by the end of December 2020. The distribution side will continue beyond the closing of manufacturing, with an anticipated closing of the distribution activities by the end of the first half of 2021. The plant began manufacturing the WIX Filters line in 1969, as the company expanded USA production significantly throughout the Carolinas region. In 1977, a new and modern production facility expanded the company’s presence in Dillon. Ownership changed in 2016 as the company was acquired by German- owned MANN+HUMMEL Group. Today, the company employs 205 full-time and 21 temporary employees in the Dillon area.

“The news of the closure is difficult for all of us,” said Dillon Plant Manager, Edward Bledsoe. “The Dillon Plant has been a part of this community for many years, and our colleagues are like a second family to each other. While this is very difficult for our folks, we understand the company’s need to transform and adjust, particularly during these complex times.”

The closure of the Dillon Plant is the result of strategic optimization of MANN+HUMMEL’s manufacturing footprint. The light-duty filters that are currently manufactured at Dillon will be consolidated into the company’s existing production facility located 55-miles away in Fayetteville, NC. The company will ensure a smooth transition for its customers and suppliers at the affected site and the receiving factories.

“Our people are encouraged to explore open job opportunities at our nearby Fayetteville location,” continued Bledsoe. “For those not willing to commute, employees will be offered a “Stay Bonus” to provide an incentive to remain with the Company until the end. I’d like to personally thank all of those that have worked at or supported our Dillon team over the past 40+ years. We’ve been very proud to be a part of the Dillon community.” MANN+HUMMEL is a leading global expert in filtration. The company group with its headquarters in Ludwigsburg, Germany, develops filtration solutions for automobiles, industrial applications, clean indoor air in industry and public spaces and the sustainable use of water. In 2018, more than 20,000 employees at over 80 locations worldwide generated sales of around 4 billion euros. The products include air filter systems, suction systems, liquid filter systems, technical plastic parts, filter media, cabin filters, industrial filters as well as membranes and modules for water filtration, wastewater treatment and process applications.





