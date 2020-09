The Dillon High School Wildcats varsity football team will face the Loris Lions at North Myrtle Beach at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, September 25. Tickets will be on sale at 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 24, at Dillon High School. First come, first served. (Photo from last season)

