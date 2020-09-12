VFW Names Meeting Room In Honor Of George M. Pullie

Recently, the members of VFW Home Post 6091 in Dillon honored George M. Pullie by naming the meeting room at the VFW Home Post the George M. Pullie Hall.

George turned 90 years old and resigned his position as Post Quartermaster this year.

George has served the Dillon Community for many decades! He was the Dillon County Veteran’s Affairs Officer for many years and has been the Post Quartermaster since 1975.

He is a past post commander, past post adjutant, past SC State Commander and served on many committees pertaining to the VFW at the State level.

The members of VFW Post 6091 are proud to have Mr. George M. Pullie as a comrade, and we thank him for all the work he has done for Dillon County Veterans over the years!





