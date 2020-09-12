Councilwoman-Elect Dawkins Holds Clean-up

VOLUNTEERS worked in the Riverdale area and Oakland area at Councilwoman-Elect Detrice Dawkins’ District Three Clean-up. There was a church giving away meals in Riverdale. Boxes of items were given away. The Census was represented to help people get their forms filled out, and the clean-up was taking place. Young people were well-represented at both locations taking part in the clean-up. (Photos by Betsy Finklea/The Dillon Herald, Cynthia Pernell, Toni Graves)





