Baxley Joins Jennings Law Firm

The Douglas Jennings Law Firm, LLC of Bennettsville has announced that former Circuit Judge J. Michael Baxley has become of counsel to the firm, and has opened a new additional Charleston office for the Bennettsville-based firm located at 225 Seven Farms Drive, Suite 202, on Daniel Island.



Baxley, originally from Hartsville, has a long history of work in Dillon County. He engaged in the general practice of law throughout the Pee Dee from 1982 to 2000 with the firm of Driggers & Baxley, serving twelve years in the South Carolina General Assembly representing Darlington and Chesterfield counties during that time; served as Fourth Circuit Resident Judge from 2000 to 2014, often presiding over criminal and civil court in Dillon, Marlboro, Darlington and Chesterfield Counties; and was employed for the last six years as general counsel for state-owned Santee Cooper in Moncks Corner.

“We are thrilled to have someone of Mike’s caliber and experience join our firm,” said Doug Jennings of his long-time friend and former legislative seatmate. “This gives us the opportunity to significantly expand litigation services for our clients, both geographically and substantively.”

Mason W. King of the Jennings Law Firm added “we’re excited to have a man of his talents and legal acumen join our team.” King formerly worked as Law Clerk to then Judge Baxley for a year prior to joining the Jennings Law Firm in September 2012.

Baxley and Jennings intend to focus on complex and significant litigation matters and are already working on multiple cases in different jurisdictions. “We are available to collaborate with or accept referrals from attorneys who do not typically handle complex litigation because of the expense, duration and unique challenges of these type cases, and would be grateful for the opportunity,” said Baxley. “I look forward to returning to the courtroom and am grateful to the people of Dillon County for allowing me to be a part of its legal system for almost four decades.”

For thirty-four years, the Douglas Jennings Law Firm, LLC has been engaged in the general practice of law – with a focus on civil litigation – in Bennettsville and throughout the Pee Dee Region and state. The firm’s principal office will continue to be in the historic former Strauss home at 151 Broad Street in Bennettsville. Baxley will be available to meet with clients in the Bennettsville office, but will primarily be working out of the firm’s new Charleston office where his telephone number is (843) 408-0070.

Baxley, a Pee Dee native and lifetime public servant, is married to the former Kristina Young of Summerville, and the couple has three children, Michael, Grace, and Will.

