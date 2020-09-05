MDT Announces Promotion, Addition

BENNETTSVILLE (August 18, 2020) – Marlboro Development Team, Inc. (MDT) announced the promotion of one staff member and the addition of another, Bill Keener and Michael Walsh.



Bill Keener joined MDT in 2018 as Construction Manager and has been promoted to Vice President of Construction. Bill has over 30 years of vast construction experience across all sectors of industrial and retail construction.

His value to clients and MDT is amplified by the complexity of the project where budget and schedule is always critical.

Bill has extensive knowledge of the real estate development process, including specification development, procurement, contract negotiation, project management, scheduling, and budget management.

In his new role, Bill will assume responsibilities of all construction activities for MDT and oversee the growth of his staff.

“MDT, and more importantly our clients, have benefitted greatly from Bill’s expertise, professionalism and enthusiasm,” said William Fleming, Jr., President and CEO of MDT. “We could not be more confident in his abilities to lead our continued growth as Vice President of Construction.”

Joining MDT as Project Manager is Michael Walsh. Michael is a graduate of the University of Evansville with a degree in Civil Engineering. Prior to joining MDT, Michael was a Project Engineer with Lochmueller Group, Inc. in Evansville, IN. Capitalizing on his engineering experience, Michael’s duties for MDT will include site evaluation and analysis of potential retail and industrial projects, quantifying and analyzing site due diligence, and aiding in the procurement and oversight of engineering services.

Reporting to the Vice President of Construction, Michael will also assist with construction management services and accountability to clients.

Michael and his wife Sydney have relocated to the Upstate of South Carolina and are looking forward to getting involved in their new community.

“Michael brings with him a skill set that we are confident will not only aid in the continued growth of MDT but will ultimately translate into an immediate value-add to our clients that differentiates MDT,” said Bill Keener, Vice President of Construction. “We are excited he has joined our team and we welcome he and Sydney to the MDT family.”

About Marlboro

Development Team, Inc.

Marlboro Development Team is a South Carolina based real estate developer focused on single tenant build-to-suits, value-add acquisitions, and strategic investments throughout the United States.

The senior management of MDT has a proven track record of 100+ years of development experience with successful delivery of over 10 million square feet across a broad spectrum of development projects including industrial, retail, and commercial.