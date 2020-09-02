Frances McColl McNeill Haupt died July 28, 2020, at Scotia Village in Laurinburg, NC.



Born January 4, 1933, in Laurinburg, she was the daughter of the late Duncan Campbell McNeill, Jr., and Emily Zellars McNeill. Mrs. Haupt was the wife of the late Dale R. Haupt. She was a lifelong Presbyterian, a graduate of Saint Mary’s Junior College in Raleigh and the University of Wyoming, and a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority.

Mrs. Haupt’s life was a rich tapestry of love and talents freely shared.

She taught elementary school in Florida and Georgia. She was a devoted and creative homemaker and an ardent supporter of her husband’s college and NFL coaching career and her children’s activities. She was a talented quilter and painter and a dedicated preservationist of family heirlooms and her beloved farm.

Mrs. Haupt was preceded in death by her son, David, in 1966, her sister, Mary Claire McNeill Kaufman, in 2016, and her husband, Dale, in 2018. Surviving are her children, Dale McNeill (Mac) Haupt and his wife, Beth, of Cary, NC; Helen Taussig Haupt Bowman, and her husband, Brian of Cary, NC; grandsons, David, Duncan, Dylan, and Daniel Haupt; Barry and Spencer Bowman; granddaughter, Mary Bowman; and her sister, Emily McNeill Sconyers, and her husband, Jim.

The family would like to express appreciation to Judy Bowers and the caring staff of Scotia Village for their constant attention and caring. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Scotia Village Residents’ Association Employee Appreciation Fund, Attention: Felecia Davis, 2200 Elm Avenue, Laurinburg, NC 28352 or to The Mary Claire Kaufman Scholarship Endowment c/o the University of Wyoming Foundation, 222 South 22nd Street, Laramie, WY 82070, Online memorial gift via: http://www.uwyo.edu/ giveonline.

A graveside memorial service is planned for October. A celebration of her life will be in the fall of 2021 at her farm in South Carolina.

The family encourages remembering Frances through daily acts of kindness and love.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.

