DEATH NOTICE:

LATTA – Elsie Rogers Hunter, 75, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2020, in Colquitt, GA. A graveside service to celebrate her life was held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020, in Rest Haven Cemetery directed by Leitner Funeral Home. A public viewing was held from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at the funeral home.

