SUV Runs Through Zaxby’s

The incident report on the wreck at Zaxby’s has been released by the City of Dillon Police Department. The report was written by Sgt. Ray McPhatter.

The report gives details on the wreck that were not known at press time on Monday. Upon arrival, police learned that the driver was still in the vehicle, a 2012 Buick Enclave, and that the cook was trapped between the vehicle and the grease fryer in the cooking area.

A winch was hooked to the crash truck and the vehicle was pulled enough to aid the cook and get the driver from the vehicle. The cook was taken to McLeod Medical Center in Florence. Four others were taken to McLeod Medical Center in Dillon while four more were treated at the scene for minor injuries and were not transported for medical treatment.

The report says that the vehicle was traveling north on Enterprise Road and that it traveled through the intersection at Enterprise Road and Radford Boulevard. The vehicle hit the curb at Zaxby’s driveway, ran over the shrubs, and then entered the front of the building at the right corner. The vehicle traveled from the right front corner to the back left of the building. The vehicle went through the front counter and stopped inside the cooking area.