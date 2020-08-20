Super Heroes Golf Cart Parade To Be Held Saturday

This year’s Step Forward Walk to Cure Tuberous Sclerosis will look a bit different from the past two years, but we are so excited even more of you can join in the walk and raise awareness no matter where you are!

In Dillon, a Golf Cart Parade will be held Saturday, August 22, at 10:00 a.m. to raise awareness. Meet at Dillon Middle School. Bring your kids, and dress them as “Super Heroes.” Please join us and support our cause: “A Walk, Ride, or Run.”

This year the walk is virtual, so you can walk-run-ride any time you want on the weekend of August 22-23! Join our team! Registration is free!

Be a part of Ethan’s Entourage and be a superhero! https://give.tsalliance.org/team/303434. For more information, call Rosemary Whittington at 910-734-6934.

