Rare Century Plant In Latta

THIS CENTURY PLANT (Agavi Americana) is a rare sight. It is located at the former “For Your Glory” Beauty Salon in Latta on Leitner Street. These plants take several years before they flower, but typically it is not a century. Some attributes of the plants are the tall, thin stalk that ranges from 10-14 feet high, and the spiny leaves at the base of the plant that are usually between 10 and 18 inches. The flowers, which are located on the stalk, are typically a yellow, golden color. Century plants are part of the amaryllis family. Native Americans used Century Plants as a source of food, fiber, weapons, and soap. (Photo by Betsy Finklea/The Dillon Herald)



